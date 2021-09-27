Weekend wins for O’Toole, Dempsey, Marime and Gaynor

Thomas O’Toole started life as a pro with a bang in Boston on Saturday night.

The cultured light heavyweight registered a first-round knockout win on his professional debut on the “Fight Night on the Charles at Mosley’s III” card, at Mosley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts.

The Galway southpaw didn’t take long about getting Francisco Alriri Neto out of there, dropping the Brazilian three times in the first stanza to secure a knockout win in his first fight since losing by split decision to Olympian Emmet Brennan in the 2020 [held in 2019] National Elite Championship final.

The 2019 Irish Elite Champion used a straight left for the first knockdown, quickly followed by a combination for Neto’s second trip to the mat, and finally, a left to the body left Neto unable to rise before the referee’s count reached ten.

The Celtic Eagles graduate was always expected to defeat and stop Neto, in fact, he was fancied to get the stoppage win.

However, he managed to impress and did so in front of a large Irish American contingent. There was fanfare even before the first punch was thrown with a bagpipe ring walk and the presence of Boston and Rosmuc’s favourite Sean Manion in ‘The Kids’ corner.

It certainly looks like Ryan Roach and the team at Fight Locker will look to push the talented southpaw.

Another debutant to score a victory over the weekend was Adam Dempsey.

Achill’s first and only ever pro fighter outpointed experienced journeyman Fonz Alexander in front of a large Irish and Mayo following.

The 21-year-old claiming a 39-37 win over a tricky and testing debut opponent on a Shamrock Boxing event in Bedford, Luton.

Bernardo Marime also had his hand raised in Luton. The former Holy Trinity amateur beat a fellow undefeated fighter in just his third fight.

The former Mozambique international cracked Jacob Gabriel’s duck egg to move to 3-0. The former Tyrone resident claimed victory in the fight of the night to successfully end an 18-month ring sabbatical.

On Sunday Liam Gaynor returned to winning ways by outpointing Simas Volosinas in Bolton. The Tallaght native registered points victory in his first fight since his surprise defeat to Ed Harrison in March of 2020.