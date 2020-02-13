Ray Moylette reveals he has ‘perfect comeback opponent’ lined up for March 14

Ray Moylette [11(4)-1(0)] is ready to jump straight back in at the deep end if needs be.

Having missed the entire of 2019 because of paperwork related issues the Mayo favourite returns alongside Niall Kennedy and Joe Ward in Boston on March 14.

After over 12 months out some may suggest a ring rust freeing ease your way back in bout maybe the route to take, but amidst rumour of a big Paddy’s weekend fight ‘Sugar Ray’ told Irish-boxing.com that he won’t be turning away any opportunities this year.

Indeed, he suggests he has the perfect comeback fight lined up for his Boston return.

The 28-year-old is keen to progress wants a world ranking before the year is out and is willing to do what it takes to achieve that, including return in a noteworthy fight.

“The plan for 2020 is to take every opportunity that comes my way,” Moylette explained.

“I hope to pick up my first title in the paid ranks and start climbing the rankings ladder. Thankfully I have a base again established in Boston. I want to finish the year with a milestone ranking, World Top 20 is in my head. All I’m thinking about at the minute is March 14th.”

Moylette wouldn’t reveal his opponents name or comment on the suggestions he would return in a perceived 50-50 clash at the House of Blues next month, but did reveal he has the ‘perfect’ opponent in place. He also assured ring rush wouldn’t be an issue despite the fact he hasn’t fought since December of 2018.

“I have no ring rust. I’ve had over 300 fights as an amatuer and 12 fights in 3 years as a Pro. Ring rust would develop if I walked away from the boxing ring for the last 12 months,I didnt.”I have spend the last 12 months in the ring doing exactly what was asked of me by Packie [Collins].” he continues before teasing with regards to his opponent.

“We have a fight lined up. It’s the perfect fight for my comeback. If I was asked to draw up on paper the perfect opponent I would have drawn this man. He will bring out the best in me. People want to see me back. Why delay the process anymore? On paper this could be a close fight, but in reality this will be a tune up fight for me.”

Returning in a fight the public will view as 50-50 even if the Pascal Collins trained fighter doesn’t, does have a fast track or make up for loss time feel to it.

However, Moylette doesn’t quite see it like that, the Islandeady lightweight is happy to progress at his own pace and seems to suggest one good win would put you right back on the verge of a big chance.

“I guess I am playing catch up in retrospect, but in theory I’m probably not. There is no time frame in this game. It’s not about who can get to the finish line first.

“To have a successful boxing career means to be well looked after and reach your potential as a fighter. I see a lot of fighters catapulting their career and jumping into big fights too early. Everyman to his own. I may be a little behind on my perception of how I thought things would go, but I have come to realise. I’m exactly where I need to be.”

Moylette did work hard last year and has previously spoken about the benefits of 12 months in the gym. However, that doesn’t mean he didn’t get frustrated so securing a date on the Murphys Boxing card tastes extra sweet.

“It’s great to have a date and finnally be training for something. I got very comfortable training last year staying in shape. As soon as the phone rang with a date training got notched up a level.

“I know I have been inactive on paper, but really I’ve had the busiest year with full time training and helping out other fighters for sparring. This will all stand to me on March 14th. I’ll hit the ground running in my come back fight and I’ll be back where I belong.

“I never took my eye of the end result and that’s what kept me coming back to work. I knew it would all be worth it and I would get my chance. Thankfully it has come, and maybe the biggest chance of all?”

Moylette has the unique ability to sell tickets anywhere he goes. He brought a crowds to fights in London, Dublin, Birmingham and New York.

The Mayo man returns to Boston on St Patrick’s weekend and is expecting the support to be strong again.

“My first fight in Boston was in the House of Blues, Paddys weekend 2017. The experience was beyond my wildest dreams. The fans and the great people from Boston who I had never met before embraced me as one of their own.

“I love fighting in Boston. It’s great to see and meet so many family members living on that side of the world. I have made so many great friends too and I’m excited to see them all again. This is what boxing is all about bringing great people together from all walks of life and from all the corners of the globe.

“I’m greatful to Murphy’s Boxing & Packie Collins for giving me this chance. Fighting in Boston Paddys weekend is what dreams are made of,” he adds before concluding with more thank you’s

“Thank you to all my supporters who stuck by me. You all have been great and you have had a major effect on all my training all year. Especially when the chips were down and no fight dates on the horizon. I’m the man on the stage but I couldn’t have stayed doing what I love without the amazing help of my Sponsors: Ryan Structural Steel, Gymtrition and Geraldines Skin Care.”