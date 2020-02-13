Back On – Ray Moylette vs Larry Fryers grudge match remade for St Patrick’s weekend card

The Mayo v Monaghan grudge match is back on.

Ray Moylette [11(4)-1(0)] and Larry Fryers [11(3)-2(1)] will trade leather in an intriguing America-hosted all-Irish clash New England title fight next month.

The Islandeady boxer and the New York-based Clones fighter will battle it out on Murphys Boxings’ St Patrick’s weekend show at the House of Blues Boston on March 14.

The pair had agreed to fight in New York last July, but Moylette had to pull out last minute due to visa issues.

The build up to the first proposed outing got tasty with both sending verbal shots the way of their rival. That hint of bad blood created a big interest in the domestic clash and the pair continued there back and fort post it falling through.

As a result it was always going to be remade, although it is somewhat a surprise that ‘Sugar Ray’ has agreed to fight the New York based fighter in his first fight since December 2018.

For Moylette it’s the first time he will be seen in a ring since his sensational but ultimately disappointing, in terms of the result, TV-broadcast Castlebar homecoming.

The 29-year-old former amateur standout saw his stock rise in defeat live on TG4 as he got up of the floor twice in a round in front of a vocal and sizable Royal Theatre crowd.

However, having lost to Mexican Christian Uruzquieta for the WBC International Silver title on that December night and having to wait over a year to return he will be more than eager to secure victory in America come March.

Yet, the Paschal Collins-trained fighter hasn’t been handed an easy return stepping straight into a domestic dust up.

In Fryers he faces another keen-to-progress Irish fighter. Like his March opponent, the 28-year-old Ulsterman knows what it’s like to suffer defeat on a breakthrough night. The Monaghan fighter was stopped by Russian dangerman Nikolay Buzolin on a big Matchroom card in Brooklyn.

However, he has gone through the rebuild having made changes to his team. The New York-based puncher put together three quick fire wins before registering victory over Dakota Polley on his return to the big stage in April of last year.

Then on the night he was scheduled to face Moylette he got up off the floor twice in round one before registering a sensational second round stoppage of Bryan Abraham.

That secured ‘Lethal Larry’ , who has hinted size and activity will be crucial advantages over former World Youth and European Elite champion Moylette, another chance to impress on a TV show, but he was ultimately frustrated by the ultra negative Wesley Ferrer and as a result goes into March 14 looking to return to winning ways.

The Boston Murphy’s Boxing card will be topped by Gorey heavyweight Niall Kennedy against a yet to be confirmed opponent. Former Irish amateur sensation Joe Ward also appears, while Fryers and Moylette added further Irish interest in what should be fight of the night.



