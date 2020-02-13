Garden Party – Taylor Serrano now New York bound – two April dates on the table

Katie Taylor’s mega fight with Amanda Serrano will take place in New York.

The pair have agreed to fight in what is being built as the ‘greatest women’s boxing fight of all time’ and are set to finally trade leather in April.

Both parties have confirmed the clash is a go for the spring over the last two weeks, but admitted a venue had yet to be decided on.

Matchroom seemed torn between London and New York. If the fight was to play out in London it would have allowed Sky Sports to make the fight pay per view, thus allowing Taylor and Serrano to make history as the first females to top a PPV card.

There is also a history element to New York. The fight is now set for Madison Square Garden and will be the first women’s fight to top a card at the historic and iconic venue.

With streaming service DAZN working with Matchroom in America and the time the bout will be aired back in Ireland the UK PPV is no longer an option. That piece of history may be saved for another day.

All that is left to do with regard this clash is to pick between April 11 and April 25, as well as put together an undercard.

There are suggestions John Joe Nevin’s London 2012 Olympic final counterpart Luke Campbell will fight former Patrick Hyland foe Javier Fortuna on the bill, while rumours also have Regis Prograis and Maurice Hooker.

Speaking with regard to the fight recently Eddie Hearn said “Amanda Serrano is a beast. That fight with Katie Taylor is the biggest female fight of all time.”

There hasn’t been much from Taylor of late as she is away in America training, but Serrano has been vocal and not afraid to predict she will win.

She told Sirius XM Boxing: “She’s an average woman. She’s a girl. My trainer Jordan saw her in there with my sister when he was across the ring when my sister fought her and you know, she’s average.

“There’s nothing really to her. She’s not no superhero like everyone paints her to be.”