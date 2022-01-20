It’s Official – Walker, Molloy and Donovan add serious Irish interest to massive Sky Top Rank card

Top Rank trio Paddy Donovan [7(5)-0], Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy will add serious Irish interest to a massive Sky card it was confirmed today.

Irish-boxing.com recently revealed the trio would populate the undercard of undisputed light welterweight champion Josh Taylor’s defence against Jack Catterall on Saturday, February 26 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Their presence on the bill was officially confirmed today and all three look set for Sky Sports air time.

It’s a massive chance for the young talents to advertise their skills on a card that will attract global interest.

Limerick welter, Donovan was last seen in the ring defeating Jose Luis Castillo at the Feile in Belfast in August.

That victory came after back-to-back step wins over Jumaane Camero and Siar Ozgul either side of Christmas 2020. A hand injury prevented the 22-year-old from building on those wins in 2021 although he did score a knockout win at the Feile.

Having been over six months out of the ring some form of keep busy opposition would seem likely, although it’s understood the fighter himself is pushing for a return to step up action.

Belfast’s Walker and Galway’s Molloy will debut on the cards. The Conlan Boxing and Top Rank fighters face yet to be confirmed opponents on their paid bows.

Even if they don’t make the TV portion of the card both will benefit from being associated with such an event. The fact Top Rank is putting three of its four Irish signings on the card is also a positive and suggests Irish fighters could benefit from the American promotional outfits link up with Sky Sports.

Olympian Walker turned over with Top Rank and Conlan Boxing in November of last year, while Molloy followed suit officially making the switch in December.

Also appearing on the card will be Eric Donovan [14(8)-1(1)], the Kildare fighter takes on tow time Olympic gold medal winner Robeisy Ramirez [8 (4)-1] on the card.