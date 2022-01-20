Pictures from today’s Conlan – Wood press conference in Belfast
The Europa Hotel in Belfast played host to the second of two Michael Conlan – Leigh Wood press conferences today.
Eddie Hearn, Wood and coach Ben Davidson came to the fight capital of Ireland to fulfill media duties ahead of the March 12 WBA ‘regular’ world title fight.
Proceedings were not as feisty as Wednesday’s Nottingham event but it was entertaining nonetheless.
Below are pictures from the press conference courtesy of Matchroom and Mark Robinson.