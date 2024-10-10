The Class of “024 – Introducing the Irish European U22 Championship Squad

18 hopefuls arrive in Sofia, Bulgaria today to contest the latest edition of the European U22 Championships.

The talent-packed class of 2024 will be looking to add their names to a long list of Irish starlets who brought honour to their club and country by medaling at the prestigious star-making tournament.

ROLL OF HONOUR – FULL LIST OF ALL IRELAND’S EURO U-22 MEDAL WINNERS

The team is one of the strongest Ireland have ever sent and we take a more in-depth look below:

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club, Derry

Carleigh Irving sports the International vest again and will look to add to her Continental collection in Sofia. At just 18 the European Schools silver medal winner gives away years to the majority of her competitors but comes into the tournament on form and with some big wins under her belt. The Derry boxer put her name forward for International selection by defeating another European medal winner in Georgia McGovern.

54kg Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club, Westmeath

One of the younger boxers on the team, Robyn Kelly is still one of the more experienced at this level. The Ballyncaragy operator medaled at this level as an 18-year-old at this level last year. The eight-time Irish champion, who has probably not got the profile her talent deserves, would be a medal hope and may target improving on her Budva bronze.

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal Boxing Club, Dublin

Niamh Fay and her florescent odd socks are well known to Irish boxing followers. The Dubliner is an established senior fighter and was a genuine Paris 2024 option. The 12-time Irish champion, who reached the Senior European quarter-finals, returns to underage action this week and will be targeting a podium finish in a tournament she won in 2022.

63kg Linda Desmond, Rylane Boxing Club, Cork

Linda Desmond finally gets her chance at a major International tournament. The Cork fighter has been around for years and won her first-ever Irish title as far back as 2015. However, she never wore the Irish crest at European or World level, that changes in Sofia. The Rylane boxer goes into the tournament as one the form fighters having one Intermediate, Elite and Under-22 Irish titles over the last 12 months.

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club, Wicklow

Kaci Rock has plenty of International experience and knows what it’s like to medal at this level. The eight-time Irish title winner won bronze in the 2022 installment and considering she is a veteran of Senior European and World Championships will deemed a real medal hope.

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea Boxing Club, Roscommon

Forget Under-22 Continental level, Lisa O’Rourke is one of the best in the world at her weight. Her senior World Championships win in 2022 proves as much. The Roscommon native, a gold medal winner in the 2022 installment of this tournament, will be targeting a podium place. The Castlerea boxer may also have to deal with having a target on her back in a competitive weight.

75kg Bethany Dooecy, Castlebar Boxing Club, Mayo

Bethany Doocey will be hoping it’s fourth time lucky as she returns to European stage again. The Castlebar talent was a Euro Schools and Youth representative and contested at this level last year.

The multi-time Irish champion returns to the continental stage and will be hoping for a medal charge.

48kg Louis Rooney, Star Boxing Club, Belfast

The latest star of Star Boxing, Louis Rooney makes his major international debut at the tournament. Rooney won two Youth national titles in 2023 and is the reigning National U22 champion. He becomes an International in Bulgaria.

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity ABC, Belfast

Despite only being 20, Clepson dos Santos is one of the more experienced members of the team. The Belfast boxer came to within touching distance of a European U22 medal two years ago, although fell at the first hurdle last year. He is also a Commonwealth Games representative and made it to the medal fight at Senior level.

54kg Patsy Joyce, Olympic BC, Westmeath

At just 18 years of age, Patsy Joyce is one of the youngest in the entire tournament and could have a number of goes at the name-making tournament.

Although, anyone aware of the Olympic BC talent will also be aware, he won’t be viewing it as a chance to learn. The European Youth silver medal winner always cuts a confident figure and will have medal ambitions.

57kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Meath

There are many in the National Stadium who will have no issue telling you that Gavin Ryan is a can do it all talent you shouldn’t sleep on. His performances in becoming National U22 suggested they may be right and with such ability, he would be deemed a medal hope. The Ratoath boxer wore the Irish vest twice in International competition but has yet to step on the podium, something that’s always difficult to do especially at super featherweight.

63.5kg Roy Colgan, Avona Boxing Club, Dublin

Roy Colgan is back at the International table and will be ready to tuck in. The European Schools medal winner is on the younger end of the scales and should be able to compete pressure-free in a stacked weight class. Although, that’s not to say he won’t be eying up a podium finish.

67kg Luke Hall, Olympic Boxing Club, Westmeath

Luke Hall won his first ever Irish title at the National 22s this year and now finds himself as part of one the strongest European U22 Championships teams.

Another product of the Olympic Boxing Club in Westmeath, Hall makes his European and International debut over the coming days.

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra Boxing Club, Dublin

Teen sensation Bobbi Flood makes his international debut at the age grade but is not new to European competition. The 19-year-old is a European Youth gold medal winner whom many are big on. The Cabra boxer, who has lost just two fights in his career, will be tested against the best Europe has to offer in the last of the underage grades, particularly as he is on the younger side. However, the young Dub is still seen as a medal contender.

75kg Josh Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin

Another Jobstown starlet and another talented Olaniyan, Joshua Olaniyan is also another with real medal ambitions. The path to the podium is never smooth at 75kg but the Tallaght man has the kind of style and talent that can cause anyone trouble. The older brother of star heavyweight prospect, Adam Olaniyan, is also an established senior fighter considering he’s an Elite Champion.

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands Boxing Club

James Whelan has been picking up domestic underage titles with such regularity that over the years, he has become a well-known figure in Irish boxing circles.

A lack of International success means he may not have the profile of some of his teammates but he will look to change that in Sofia. The Dublin Dockland boxer, whose international career was hampered by the pandemic, will be one of the more entertaining fighters to watch in the tournament.

86kg Kian Hedderman, St. Francis Boxing Club, Limerick

Kian Hedderman’s stock has soared short squeeze style over the last number of years. A Limerick fighter who took up boxing in his late teens but has impressed the likes of Andy Lee and Zaur Anita and has massive support from Treaty pros like Paddy Donovan and Graham McCormack. The infamous Russian rule killed his European dream last year and he travels to Bulgaria determined to medal and cement his status as one of Irish boxing’s exciting young talents.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club, Galway

As a fighter that was one round, maybe even just one clean punch away from Olympic qualification Martin McDonagh is one of the names of the tournament.

The Galway man’s rocket rise from novice to Elite Champion in 10 fights meant he leaped past underage action. However, he arrives in Sofia as a super heavyweight to watch out for and the LA 2028 hope will be targeting a first major International medal.