Roll of Honour – Ireland’s European U-22 Medal History

18 hopefuls arrive in Sofia, Bulgaria today to contest the latest edition of the European U22 Championships.

The talent-packed class of 2024 will be looking to add their names to a long list of Irish starlets who brought honour to their club and country by medaling at the prestigious star-making tournament.

Middleweight world title challenger Jason Quigley got the ball rolling back in 2012 [when the competition had a 23-year-old age limit] winning gold in a tournament Hughie Myers won silver in. The competition returned as the European Under-22’s after a five-year sabbatical in 2017 but Ireland had no medalists that year.

Serial European medal winner Amy Broadhurst [gold] and Aoife O’Rourke [silver] finished on the podium in Romania in 2018 and a year later Dundalk’s Broadhurst repeated the feat.

2021 saw Dean Clancy, Adam Hession and Jack Marley burst onto the scene with medal wins in Russia before Ireland celebrated its best performance in Croatia this time around.

Marley became only the second Irish fighter to become a double medal winner in the age category, following in the footsteps of double gold medalist Broadhurst in 2022.

Dylan Eagleson became the first fighter from Belfast to medal in the prestigious competition that same year, while Lisa O’Rourke ensured the Castlerea boxing sisters are Ireland’s first sibling medal winners at the European U22 level.

Last year the 2023 team took home three medals with Evelyn Igharo, Dearbhla Tinnley and Robyn Kelly all claimed bronze.

2013 – Kaliningrad, Russia

75kg Jason Quigley (Gold)

49kg Hughie Myers (Silver)

2017 – Braila, Romania

2018 – Targu Jiu, Romania

60kg Amy Broadhurst (Gold)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Silver)

2019 – Vladikavkaz, Russia

60kg Amy Broadhurst (Gold)

2021 – Roseto, Italy

64kg Dean Clancy (Gold)

56kg Adam Hession (Silver)

91kg Jack Marley (Bronze)

2022 – Poreč, Croatia

54kg Niamh Fay (Gold)

70kg Lisa O’Rourke (Gold)

92kg Jack Marley (Gold)

75kg Aoibhe Carabine (Silver)

54kg Dylan Eagleson (Bronze)

60kg Paul Loonam (Bronze)

66kg Kaci Rock (Bronze)

2023 –Budva, Montenegro

Evelyn Igharo (Bronze)

Dearbhla Tinnley (Bronze)

Robyn Kelly (Bronze)