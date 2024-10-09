Irish Title NEXT Declares Daniel O’Sullivan

Not long after hearing ‘And The New’ Daniel O’Sullivan had a new title goal.

O’Sullivan instantly set his sights on becoming Irish champion after winning the BUI Celtic title in Dublin on Friday.

The Consilla battler claimed the light middleweight version of the aesthetically pleasing strap with victory over Sean Murray in the Warehouse at the Red Cow.

‘Daniel San’ outpointed the Meath man 77-74, 77-72, 78-73 over eight rounds to pick up a first career strap in his fifth pro bout.

The 29-year-old couldn’t hide his delight after buckling the title around his waist and didn’t try to hide his ambition, declaring he wants more title success.

“It’s only the start,” he said after the win. “Irish title next.”

The title win came after an extremely entertaining clash on the Make or Break card.

While O’Sullivan won the vast majority of the rounds and looked the more dominant throughout, Murray was tough and game.

The Navan man played his part in an all-action title fight, which made it all the more special for the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter.

“That’s the type of fight that you want to be in. I always said when I turned pro I wanted to be in entertaining fights that people remember. To be in one when a belt was on the line makes it even better.

“I knew going in he was tough. I was determined in there, more determined and really really wanted it. I am delighted now. It’s a hard game, there is not a lot of money in it. We don’t do it for the money we do it for nights like this. It means so so much.”

O’Sullivan invested in the body early and it was clear his tactic was to work downstairs in the hope it would pay dividends later in the fight.

He cashed in, in the form of a points win, although he did admit he felt his game plan would have secured him a stoppage.

“I went to the body. I was like body body body. I did think I was going to stop him eventually but fair play to him he’s very very tough, game and as fit as anything. It was thinking ‘just break him down, break him down’ but I didn’t manage to get him out there in the end.”

The Paschal Collins trained light middleweight, who was presented the title by it’s most recent custodian and his stablemate Craig O’Brien, says he was trying to box more to orders but got caught up the atmosphere and the occasion.

“A few times I thought ‘right I’ll clean it up now’ but with the crowd going and Sean calling me on that went out the window. When the crowd is riling you on it riles up up and gives that bit more of a push. O thought I hurt him a couple of times and as soon as people started roaring I went for it. I should have taken my time a little bit more. But it’s great learning and to get 8 rounds in like I can only get better from that.”