Jay Byrne Outlines Paul Loonam Title Plans

Jay Byrne has an Irish title plan for Paul Loonam.

The former amateur standout fought for a third time as a pro on the Make or Break card at the Warehouse on Friday night.

Having secured victory over late replacement Paul Pollard in six-round action the Offaly boxer is Celtic Title eligible.

Byrne, Team Loonam, and indeed the fighter himself all want to challenge for the eight-round title next.

Indeed promoter, Byrne wants it to top JB Promotions next fight night with Cain Lewis being lined up as a title dance partner.

“If any bantamweight super bantamweight want to fight for the Celtic title on the top of a bill get in touch. Paul will headline in a Celtic title fight on November 29,” Byrne said before last weekend’s win.

‘The Negotiator’ has since revealed he has opened talks with Navan’s Lewis and is confident he can make that mouthwatering clash.

A Celtic title fight within a year of turning over would be impressive even for a talent many are big on.

However, the pretty domestic strap isn’t the end goal, indeed Byrne sees it as a stepping stone to a big Irish title fight.

The former fighter turned fight maker wants the winner of the eagerly anticipated Ruadhan Farrell – Connor Kerr Irish super bantamweight title fight.

The Belfast men rematch their Fight of the Year contender on November 1 on Conlan Boxing’s SSE Arena Card.

‘The Negotiator’ wants Loonam to challenge whoever emerges with the title in early 2025.

“The plan is to get Paul a belt and he’ll be Irish title-eligible then. He’ll also be more than ready for the winner of Farrell-Kerr, we want the winner in Paul’s first next year.”