Dana White’s Love Easing Kevin Cronin’s 3Arena Pain

Love heals all, especially if you are Kevin Cronin and Dana White is the one showing you that affection.

The Kerry fighter found himself down after finding himself on the wrong side of a close title reverse for the third time in his relatively young career in the 3Arena late last month.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ suffered points defeat to now two-weight Celtic Champion Emmet Brennan on the 360 Promotions promoted UFC back event.

The Munster man and his team felt he won the fight and should have got the nod as did UFC supremo Dana White.

Speaking immediately after White questioned the scoring and the result and has quite cheekily referenced it in MMA press conferences since.

Cronin wishes it was under different circumstances but is delighting in such an influential figure name-dropping him.

Indeed, the fighter whose manager and Olympic medal winner, Michael Conlan has been a vocal advocate, has taken real comfort in White’s support.

“I’m a big Dana white fan and to hear him mentioning my name is pretty cool,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Dana showing the support, that’s class. To be fair every big-name ringside and really everyone in the arena had the same reaction. All that support and love shown towards me is unbelievable and I’m gobsmacked by the reaction since. My social media has exploded with a whole new fan base and it has probably pushed my career forward even more than if the two judges ringside got it right,” he adds.

Continuing in an attempt to take the positives from the high-profile reverse, Cronin suggested he did enough to secure a call back when, as White promised, the UFC promoted boxing.

“I’m sure he liked what he saw in me,” he continues.

“I look forward to working with them again. I think I won over a lot of people. I went into Emmet’s backyard and gave him hell in there. I won over everyone in that arena, the Kerry people came in numbers and I continue to back up what I have always said, I’m a throwback fighter.”

It’s all positive from a fighter who has won a lot of respect if no titles as of yet and he is keen to keep upbeat, even when reflecting on a result he initially questioned.

“You know what, I’m not even gonna comment on the result myself, as I said everyone can have there own verdict on it. Obviously i feel a certain way but I have to stay like a true professional and keep my feelings to myself. The scoring, again I won’t get into it, I’m just gonna take the few positives I can and come back even stronger.”