Amateur Boxing Faces Sport Shaping Crucial Vote this Saturday
It’s stick or twist time for IABA this Saturday.
An EGM has been called and once again those with a say within the amateur association will face a future shaping vote.
A special resolution to amend its current constitution will be voted on before the Intermediate Finals glove off at the National Stadium.
The EGM will vote on whether or not ‘To remove any references to IBA (AIBA) from all relevant objects in the IABA constitution whether contained in the memorandum or the articles of association.’
Meaning, if it’s passed the IABA would be able to vote on leaving the IBA and joining World Boxing body, which is currently seeking International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition to run the sport globally, at the AGM if it so desired.
Last year the IABA called an EGM where members ultimately voted against the change.
However, this time 44 clubs have called for an EGM to vote on the special resolution.
The IABA issued the following statement confirming as much and answering some questions.
This EGM arises as 44 clubs, exercising their rights under Article 4.9 of the IABA Constitution, have requested the EGM to vote on the following Special Resolution: ‘To remove any references to IBA ( AIBA) from all relevant Objects in the IABA Constitution whether contained in the Memorandum or the Articles of Association.’
FAQ:
- Did the Board of Directors of the IABA propose this EGM?: No
- Who proposed this EGM?: A group of 44 clubs
- Why is this EGM taking place before the AGM?: If clubs request an EGM, IABA must hold that EGM within 42 days, in accordance with the constitution.
- What are clubs being asked to vote on? These 44 clubs have stated the text of the Special Resolution as ‘To remove any references to IBA ( AIBA) from all relevant Objects in the IABA Constitution whether contained in the Memorandum or the Articles of Association.’
- Is this a vote on leaving IBA? No
- Is this a vote on joining World Boxing? No
- Is this a vote on staying with IBA and joining World Boxing? No
- What are the potential outcomes if clubs vote to approve this resolution?
- There will be no restrictions preventing clubs in engaging with all boxing relating activities should the IABA/Central Council permit. IABA clubs will be able to work with federations including USA Boxing, Boxing Canada, Germany and Sweden. IABA will remain a member of the Olympic Federation of Ireland. IABA is not aware that IBA has suspended members arising solely from constitutional amendment. IBA has suspended some members and that list is here. Italy, England Boxing and Boxing Scotland are not currently suspended. IABA clubs will give themselves the option of holding a vote on staying with IBA and joining another international federation.
- What are the potential outcomes if clubs vote not to approve this resolution? If clubs vote not to approve the special resolution, the constitution remains as it currently is. IABA and IABA clubs are bound to the regulations set by IBA, which restricts any boxing related activities with non-IBA Federations. Should IBA remove 30+ additional federations from its approved member list, IABA clubs will no longer be able to work with clubs in those federations. IABA clubs will not have the option to vote on staying with IBA and joining another international federation. IABA will be removed as a member of the Olympic Federation of Ireland. If IABA is not a member of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, IABA boxers will not be able to participate in the LA 2028 Olympic Games or the 2026 Youth Olympics – which may have a knock-on effect in High Performance at Elite, Youth and Junior levels in terms of available resources.