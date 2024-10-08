Amateur Boxing Faces Sport Shaping Crucial Vote this Saturday

It’s stick or twist time for IABA this Saturday.

An EGM has been called and once again those with a say within the amateur association will face a future shaping vote.

A special resolution to amend its current constitution will be voted on before the Intermediate Finals glove off at the National Stadium.

The EGM will vote on whether or not ‘To remove any references to IBA (AIBA) from all relevant objects in the IABA constitution whether contained in the memorandum or the articles of association.’

Meaning, if it’s passed the IABA would be able to vote on leaving the IBA and joining World Boxing body, which is currently seeking International Olympic Committee (IOC) recognition to run the sport globally, at the AGM if it so desired.

Last year the IABA called an EGM where members ultimately voted against the change.

However, this time 44 clubs have called for an EGM to vote on the special resolution.

The IABA issued the following statement confirming as much and answering some questions.

This EGM arises as 44 clubs, exercising their rights under Article 4.9 of the IABA Constitution, have requested the EGM to vote on the following Special Resolution : ‘To remove any references to IBA ( AIBA) from all relevant Objects in the IABA Constitution whether contained in the Memorandum or the Articles of Association.’

FAQ: