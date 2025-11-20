Caoimhin Agyarko One Win from World Title Shot After IBF Ruling

Caoimhin Agyarko has moved a significant step closer to a world-title shot after being ordered to face Brandon Adams in an IBF light-middleweight final eliminator.

The sanctioning body has positioned the Belfast man and the Californian against one another with the winner set to become the mandatory challenger for the belt currently held by Bakhram Murtazaliev. The Russian defends his title against England’s Josh Kelly in Newcastle on 31 January, and whoever emerges victorious from Agyarko–Adams will be next in line.

The IBF’s decision comes with the top two places in its rankings presently unfilled, prompting the organisation to select the next available contenders. Discussions between both teams had already begun, and terms can’t be agreed upon before December 5 purse bids will be called.

In a letter confirming the move, the IBF stated: “Please be advised that number six ranked Brandon Adams and number eight Caoimhin Agyarko are the two highest-ranked available contenders in the IBF Jr [light] middleweight division.



“Both have confirmed in writing their willingness to participate in an eliminatory bout.



“Accordingly, the IBF is ordering an elimination contest between these two contenders to determine the mandatory challenger for the number one position in the division.



“The winner of the bout will be designated as the number one contender and the mandatory challenger.”

Agyarko remains unbeaten at 18-0, coming off a win over Ishmael Davis at Windsor Park in September. The victory was his third of 2025, helping him reassert his momentum after a quiet 2024.

Adams, meanwhile, is a former world-title challenger at middleweight, having pushed Jermall Charlo the distance in 2019 before losing on points. The 36-year-old revived his career with a strong showing in Las Vegas in September, outscoring Serhii Bohachuk to improve his record to 26-4.