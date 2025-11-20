‘Why Not’ – Team Eubank Want Lewis Crocker Fight

Lewis Crocker has been linked to another famous 90s fight name.

Less than a week after calling out Conor Benn, Ireland’s only current male world champion was mentioned alongside a Eubank.

Not quite Chris Eubank Jr, rather his cousin Harlem Eubank.

The 31-year-old fights Josh Wagner Live on Channel 5 on Friday looking to bounce back from shi Jack Catterall defeat.

If he emerges victorious, he will target a world title fight with Crocker.

His promoter Nisse Sauerland of Wasserman Boxing said: “I like the Lewis Crocker fight. That can be done, big domestic fight, but we need to keep Harlem busy.

“He had an inactive period and over the last year we’ve shown what he can do.”

Speaking more about the potential of a Crocker bout: “It’s a very, very easy to do fight, easy to make. I hear he’s looking for someone to dance with so why not Harlem Eubank?”