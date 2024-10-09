‘Lets Finally See Who has More in Them’ – Larry Fryers’s Interesting Ray Moylette Proposal

Larry Fryers believes the stars could allign and enable him to realise a number of ambitions as soon as November.

The New York based battler is hopefull he could finally realise his Irish title dream, fight at home for the first time as a pro and finally settle his differences with Ray Moylette this year.

The 34-year-old Monaghan man’s impressive winning run was brought to an end when he suffered defeat to Emiliano Vargas in America last month.

It wasn’t the first time ‘Lethal’ suffered defeat to an unbeaten Top Rank prospect and is now looking at a change in tact.

Moylette, an Irish title and fight at home appeal.

Fryers says he’d happily fight the Islandeady native in his home county of Mayo but believes the proposed JB Promotions November 29 bill may be the ideal fit.

“Me and Ray were meant to fight on a few occasions but unfortunately for different reasons, it never happened,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“If you look at what Jay Byrne is doing in Ireland this could be the perfect time for it to happen if not in Dublin then I’d happily do it in Mayo,” he adds. “I believe it would be a great entertaining fight that deserves to be for the Irish title and we could finally see who has more in them to win.”

Fryers and Moylette have discussed fighting over the years and twice signed to fight before only for it fall through. It seems the rivalry still exists and it is one that would generate fan interest.