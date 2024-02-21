No Brotherly G-love – Jay Byrne brings in Brazilian banger for brother Glen

There is certainly no nepotism in JB Promotions as Glen Byrne has been handed what appears to be another tough fight.

The younger brother of promoter Jay Byrne will fight a Brazilian banger of the Stars of the Future card at the Warehouse, Red Cow on March 1.

The new-to-the-scene pro takes on the brilliantly named Gilson Gois da Silva Junior, a fighter that packs a punch, in just his second fight.

The 31-year-old comes to Dublin with an interesting slate, all seven of his wins have come inside the distance, while he has been stopped in his two defeats. The one and only time he saw the final bell was an away draw over eight rounds.

It has to be noted all of his stoppage wins came in Brazil, three against debutants and two against fighters without a win on their record. It also has to be pointed out Gois da Silva Junior doesn’t travel too well.

However, as a relative unknown who obviously has power, he does represent a risk for a fighter coming from the semi-pro scene.

It’s also further proof Jay Byrne isn’t going to do his brother any favours. The fighter was handed a baptism of fire by his manager, coach and big brother late last year. The Loughlinstown prospect had to deal with Ireland’s only away fighter Allan ‘The Great’ White on his paid bow. The IGB-mentored White has proven himself a handful for several fighters since going on the road and certainly tested the Dub.

Indeed, it was test enough to suggest he should be handed an easier route to victory second time out. Again his Brazilian opponent doesn’t look as threatening as White but his record suggests he could posses upset potential.