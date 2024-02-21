WATCH- Surprise message from Kids leaves Padraig McCrory emotional

If Padraig McCrory fights Edgar Berlanga as well as he fought back tears after his kids reminded him of their support, he should be celebrating a massive career win in Orlando this Saturday.

McCrory is Stateside, taking part in fight week ahead of a potentially life-changing DAZN main event at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

Although he has a close team around him and the always supportive McCrory Army are set to travel out in numbers, he has left behind his young family.

However, they let him know they are with him in spirit and urging him to do well on the Matchroom card this weekend.

Conlan Boxing shares a video of McCrory’s close friend and nutritionist Tony O’Neill presenting ‘The Hammer’ with an Irish flag sent from his wife, upon the flag was a picture of his three children with a good luck message.

“It means everything. They’re the reason I’m here. If they weren’t there I probably wouldn’t be boxing and they are my motivation,” he said before admitting “It gets to me.”

As if to further highlight the 35-year-old’s popularity he shows the camera cards, well wishes, and kids drawings he has already received.

