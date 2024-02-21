Ice Cold ‘Ice Man’ Keane McMahon predicts massive New York win

‘The Ice Man’ doesn’t believe in warm-ups.

Keane McMahon returns stateside and is back in big fight action as he takes on experienced American Daniel Gonzalez at the Paramount Theatre, Huntington on Friday night.

It’s another big test for the Dubliner on a Star Boxing card but also a genuine opportunity to put a name on his record and inject some serious life into his career.

In truth, the chances of defeating Woodhaven native ‘El Gallo.’ – a fighter who has won titles and shared the ring with Danny O’Connor and Chris Algieri, but has lost his last two – would be deemed higher if McMahon had been more active over the last 18 months.

Although, the fact that the Steven O’Rourke trained Dub hasn’t traded leather since he fought in Madison Square Garden in the summer of 2022 will have no bearing on the result assures McMahon.

The 29-year-old is aware it’s a rare approach but says a ‘tune-up’ would only prove a waste of time – and as a fighting man he has no qualms jumping straight back in at the deep end.

“I don’t want to waste time-fighting lads who aren’t going to challenge me,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“This is a big challenge and I pride myself on taking them. There’s nobody else doing what I’m doing especially after a layoff.

“I know he is a very strong durable opponent with tons of experience and it will be a big win for me when I beat him.”

The former BUI Celtic title challenger also points out that just because he has been away from the paid ring doesn’t mean he has been away from boxing.

The Cabra welterweight says he has stayed in the gym and ensured the frustrating of not boxing didn’t harm his love for the sweet science.

“The reason for the prolonged break was through no fault of my own. I was actually supposed to box this guy last April but he pulled out injured and then I had another pull out which was a bit of a killer at the time,” he adds.

“But I’ve been in the gym constantly so I haven’t been falling out of love with it I actually found more love for boxing while I was off.”

McMahon also argues the extra gym time has lead to improvements the kind of which will help him register a career best win this weekend.

“I think you will see a different me this time. I won’t go into the gameplan but I feel we have the right tactics to beat him. You will see it on the night. I don’t go into any fight less hungry. I simply love boxing.”