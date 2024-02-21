Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron III NOT a done a deal

Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron has not been made as of yet.

Reports yesterday suggested a deal had been done and a third installment would play out in Dublin this May.

Those reports came off the back of comments made by Cameron revealing Matchroom wanted to do the fight in Dublin’s 3Arena on May 25.

Irish-boxing.com understands that May 25 and the Docklands venue are the target for the Irish Icon’s next fight, and that Cameron is the preferred opponent. However, it’s also understood a deal hasn’t been signed.

When the former undisputed light welterweight champion was discussing May 25 and the 3Arena she was revealing what was on offer rather than what she has agreed too.

Dublin, Ireland – November 23: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Final Press Conference ahead of their Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight on saturday night. 23 November 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Chantelle Cameron

The fighter confirmed as much on line today, responding to respected Irish journalists Sean McGoldrick, she said: “I didn’t say anything had been 100% confirmed for the triology as of yet.”

Hi Sean, the PR company who organised this interview have asked the media outlet to rectify this misquote as I didn’t say anything had been 100% confirmed for the triology as of yet. https://t.co/9wuNSKuCDs — Chantelle Cameron (@chantellecam) February 21, 2024

Rumour suggests Cameron’s next fight is the last on her Matchroom contract, something which is complicating negotiations. It’s been said Eddie Hearn and co don’t want to provide the former champion the chance to win the titles back without any safety measures in place.

A change of coach has also fed into thinking the rubber match won’t happen in May. Some are suggesting those at the Steel City Gym will want to work with the English fighter before going straight into a clash of such magnitude.

Hearn has assured Taylor will fight in Ireland in May regardless – and if a Cameron deal can’t be done Alycia Baumgardner may get a call.