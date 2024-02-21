Date and Venue – Chantelle Cameron leaks Matchroom’s Katie Taylor trilogy plans

Chantelle Cameron has confirmed the when and the where of her potential rematch with Katie Taylor.

The Northampton native confirmed rumour Matchroom have the 3Arena booked for May 25 and hope to promote the rubber match on that date and in that venue.

Irish-boxing.com understands the former undisputed light welterweight champion hasn’t agreed terms and as such the trilogy isn’t officially a runner as of yet.

However, if the Brit gets an offer she is happy with the pound-for-pound stars will renew acquaintances down by the Docks on May 25.

“A date has been set, 25 May,” Cameron told the The London Independent. “Me and Katie both want the fight, it’s just to do with us getting paid the correct money. Croke Park’s not happening, it’s gonna be at the 3Arena.

“Katie Taylor’s the champion now, so I’ve got no qualms about [fighting in Ireland again]. She has the belts, I’m the challenger, so the third fight… I can’t say nothing about the location or anything.”

Cameron, who also confirmed she was changing trainer on Tuesday, leaving Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis to work at the Steel City Gym under Grant Smith.

“It’s been very amicable between me and my old team. I love them to pieces and think the world of them still, there’s been no fallout. It was just the fact that I needed something new, I needed change,” she explained.

“Changing teams has relit that fire, because I’m in a new environment, I’m doing different training. I was happy before, but I’m also very happy now; this change was needed. Jamie understood that. We had a conversation, I cried, and we gave each other a hug. We’re still gonna be friends, but I had to do this for my own career – to progress again.”