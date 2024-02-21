INTRODUCING – Brandon McCarthy – ‘I can see the bigger picture’

Brandon McCarthy admits he gives up a dream he has held and chased since he was just six-year-old to turn pro – but still makes the move with a smile on his face.

As a fighter never beaten in the National Stadium and a winner of 16 Irish titles throughout the age-grades, the Kilkenny fighter has been known in boxing circles as a ‘future Olympian’ for quite some time.

It’s a billing he welcomed, embraced, and a quip he believed to be true.

So when it became clear Paris 2024 was beyond his reach it was hard to take – but fortunately for him, he is done mourning and is now looking forward with great excitement.

McCarthy has found some pro healing in Florida and has transferred his passion from the amateur ranks to the pros. The boxer, who confirmed he was joining the pro ranks under the guidance of Gary Hyde and Ian Buckley last week, has now set his focus on world titles rather than gold medals.

“The Olympics was my dream since I was 6 years old. Every year I competed was a year closer to achieving that dream and all development and learning my craft was for the Olympic dream,” he explains.

“Unfortunately that dream got away from me but now I can see the bigger picture and tell myself it all happened for a reason – and that reason pushed me towards the professional ranks. I feel now that this is made for me and this is where I was suppose to be.”

The fact the dream slipped away from the former St Michaels Athy amateur last year has afforded him time to accept it – and some pro training on the West Coast of America helped with the healing.

“2023 was meant to be the biggest year of my life but it became the worst year for me. Starting out with the head cut in the Elites, not boxing in the final to end up needing hand surgery that put me out for 6 months.

“So after missing out on the qualifiers I was disappointed and heartbroken but I ended up going to LA for 2 training camps I found the love for the sport again. I found myself back enjoying it. I decided I had enough of the amateur game and that the professional game was a lot more exciting and appealing,” he adds before revealing waiting around until 2028 was never an option.

“I’d never see myself staying around until 2028. I’d be 27 by then and its still not a guarantee that boxing will be in the Olympics then.

Refelcting on what he achieved in the vest McCarthy adds: “I’ve had a great amateur career, 16 National Titles, titles at every level. I competed at European and World Championships at every level, I travelled the world competing against some of the best out there, I’ve met every style possible, and gained plenty of experience along the way. All that will all show when I step into the pro ranks.”

Diverting his gaze forward, the NoWhere2Hyde 23-year-old, shares a child-like excitment.

The Pedro Neme trained Munster man is enjoying the learning process involved with getting ready for his March 16 debut and is looking forward to a long successful career.

“I’m super excited,” he continues.

“It’s a whole new game compared to amateurs. I remember starting out as a Boy 1 learning every day and pushing myself looking up to the Elite boxers and hoping to be like them one day.

“I’ve that same feeling now. I’m constantly learning in the gym and I have that hunger back, a hunger to get to the top of the professional game.

“My long-term goal is to become World Champion and I truly believe I will, obviously I know you can’t just say that, there are steps and smaller goals to be achieved before you get there.

“In the short term, I want to learn from each fight and to be busy. I want to get as much experience as possible and pick up a few belts along the way. I’m happy to work my way up the rankings to get my shot and become World Champion.”