INTRODUCING – Paul Loonam – ‘Becoming World Champion was always my Dream’

The shine off a world title draped over the shoulder always looked brighter to Paul Loonam than the glare of a medal hung around the neck – and as a result, he transitions into the pro game full of excitement and with no amateur hangover.

Having followed up his European U22 medal win with a 2023 National Elite final victory, Loonam was deemed a genuine Olympic hope during this cycle and held real Paris ambitions.

However, the young talent found himself in a quality-packed super featherweight class and wasn’t able to secure #1 place at 57kg going into the Olympic qualifiers in Milan next month.

With that being the case, Loonam elected to turn over and has signed pro terms with JB Promotions, a promotional outfit run by former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion Jay Byrne.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the talented 22-year-old said the vest came off easy. He makes the move with no regrets surrounding his amateur pointing out he dreamed of becoming a world champion more than an Olympian growing up.

“I always had my eyes set on the pro game since young,” he says.

“Not really, I set my eyes on the pro game after that. All that is now in the past and I am looking forward to my future in professional boxing. I think it’s the right time for me, I’ve done my apprenticeship in the amateurs having 150 plus fights. It just feels like the right time for me to make the transition.”

There is a degree of excitement surrounding the move, with fans interested to see the impact the affable character can have on the pro ranks.

The St Carthage’s BC graduate seems to welcome that excitement and even encourages it, suggesting he has enough about him to put bums on seats.

“Fans can expect very skillful performances, I’ll be showcasing my speed and ring IQ once I begin fighting.

“I’m just looking forward to showing the fans what ‘The Boxer Loonam’ is about, inside and outside the ring.”

Byrne has suggested Loonam has the talent to be moved fast, but at just 22, also has the luxury of being able to be moved at a more sensible pace if needs be.

It’s a consensus the new to the pro-scene fighter agrees with.

“I am really excited to start my journey, but I’m going to be as patient as I should be. My long-term plan of course is to become a World champion. Short term I plan to fight often and have consistency in my performances. Then a Celtic title will be on the cards.”

The prospect should be handed the chance to box regularly considering the number of shows JB Promotions has lined up for the year.

Something he says influenced his decision to sign with the new promotional outfit.

“The reason I went with JB Promotions is because of the amount of shows he puts on. He has a lot of dates lined up for me so it’s great to have the roadmap done out for me to follow,” he adds before confirming his training base.

“I’m delighted to now be training out of Unit 3 in Naas where I’m putting my craft to work.”