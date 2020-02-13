It’s Official! Date confirmed for Tennyson and Gwyne’s British title fight

Eddie Hearn revealed the who, the where and the what for in terms of James Tennyson’s next fight over the weekend – and the British Boxing Board have just confirmed the when.

The Matchroom boss, revealed that an agreement has been reached and that Tennyson [26(22)-3(3)] will travel to face Welshman Gavin Gwynne [12(2)-1(0)] for the vacant belt.

Hearn also revealed the fight will play out in Cardiff and hinted at May 9 as a possible date.

The British Boxing Board of Control yesterday confirmed that the fight will indeed play out on May 9.

The also confirmed that Liam Walsh, brother to Ryan Walsh, who defeated ‘Tenny’ in a super featherweight British title fight is mandatory for the title and next in line to fight the winner.

The BBBofC circular read: “Following Joe Cordina relinquishing the above Championship, the Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Eddie Hearn for the above contest, which will take place on Saturday, 9th May 2020 in Cardiff. The winner to waive grace and defend against Liam Walsh when called to do so.”

As stated Tennyson challenged for the featherweight British title back in April 2016 where he was stopped to the body by champion Ryan Walsh.

Now two weights north with Irish, European, and Commonwealth super featherweight straps in the bag – along with a world title challenge – Tennyson moved into position for a second shot at the Lonsdale belt following a final eliminator win over Craig Evans.

This win over Evans had been hoped to be for the title itself but champion Cordina had not yet vacated. The Welsh Olympian, now at super feather, is out of the way and it’s another Welshman in the way for Tennyson.

Gwynne won the Welsh title in 2017 and pushed Cordina hard for the British championship last August, eventually losing a competitive unanimous decision

The 29-year-old rangy puncher is managed by the Sanigars and bounced back from his sole career loss with a win over journeyman Abdon Cesar.

The six foot Merthyr Tydfil fighter will have home advantage in terms of location but Tennyson will be the ‘home’ boxer on May 9th having recently signed a promotional deal with Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

This deal came off the back of four successive KOs for the Mark Dunlop-managed fighter since moving to lightweight.

Interestingly enough Lee Selby is rumoured to be fighting in an IBF lightweight world title eliminator on the card. If the skills operator does manage to win and claim a world title and Tennyson defeats another Welsh opponent that may be a fight Matchroom would look to build toward.