Carl Frampton dismisses rumoured Frank Warren suggestions that Tyson Fury filled Windsor

‘Zero, Nada’ that’s how many bums Tyson Fury put on seats when boxing visited Windsor Park back in August of 2018.

That’s according to Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)], who bizarrely, it now seems, may not get to return to the Stadium this summer.

Everyone involved has confirmed ‘The Jackal’ will challenge Jamel Herring for his WBO super featherweight world title in Belfast.

Top Rank, Bob Arum, more recently Frank Warren, champion and challenger have at various different times confirmed Belfast will host a historic world title fight this Summer.

May was the original muted date but Irish-boxing.com now believes June 13 is when the fight will play out.

Considering Frampton sold out Windsor Park against relatively unknown Luke Jackson and sold out a purpose built 15,000 seater venue when fighting Kiko Martinez for the IBF super batamweight world title, Windsor looked nailed on to host the clash.

Frampton’s proven pulling power, the history element – a Frampton win would make him Ireland’s first three weight world champion – aligned with the fact an American world champion is coming to town left most agreeing there would be thousands left disappointed and looking for tickets.

However, there seems genuine concern among fans, those within the boxing family and even some close to Frampton that Windsor isn’t nailed on and the fight could be heading to the SSE Arena.

There could be numerous reasons as to why that is the case, but Irish-boxing.com has been told Frank Warren is worried about ticket sales.

The experienced promoter, who yesterday signed an exciting young Limerick talent, is said to have suggested heavyweight Tyson Fury played a big part in the number of tickets sold for Frampton versus Jackson in 2018.

Fury, who is the last owner of the Irish heavyweight title, appeared on the undercard in August 2018 and the Queensbury boss man is said to believe he influenced the sell out.

Irish-boxing.com revealed as much in a story yesterday and Frampton’s response online showed what he thought of the suggestions.

The former two weight world champion admits Fury, who didn’t sell out the Odyssey when he fought local favourite Martin Rogan, may have helped with regard TV audience, but is adamant he had no effect on tickets sales on a night that saw Paddy Barnes fight for a world title.