Exciting teen prospect and reigning National Elite champion signs pro forms with Frank Warren

Frank Warren has secured the signature of one of Ireland’s brightest young talents.

The experienced promoter may have lost Josh Warrington today, but he has added another young Irish prospect to his stable.

Limerick middleweight Jason Harty has put pen to paper and signed a deal with the Queensbury boss.

Harty has caught the eye as an underage amateur and went as far as to win European Schoolboy silver and European Junior Championships gold.

He proved his senior credentials as recent as November, the 19 year-old became National Elite Champion at just the second attempt.

A matter of weeks after defeating Daniel O’Sullivan in the Intermediate finals, the Rathkeale graduate defeated John Joe Nevin to come out on top of the 2020 National Elite tournament – Harty lost to Gabriel Dossen in the semi finals of the February instalment.

Some may have expected the teen to retain the vest and try and push for a Tokyo 2020 place, but he seems to be down the pecking order and behind the likes of Michael Nevin and Gabriel Dossen at the current time.

As a result he has opted to explore the pro world rather than wait four years for Paris.

The details of the deal have yet to be confirmed and it remains to be seen where and with whom Harty, whose twin Jamie also boxes, will train.

Harty joins the likes of John Joyce and Caoimhin Agyarko as young former Irish amateur standouts on the books of Warren.

The teen joins Matthew Tinker, Lee Reeves, brother in law Paddy Donovan and Graham McCormack as Limerick pros. Siobhan O’Leary also has a strong Limerick following, but hails from Kerry.

Harty is also the fourth young amateur to announce his decision to turn over since the turn of the year. He joins Ryan O’Rourke, Paul McCullagh and Fearghus Quinn in that regard.