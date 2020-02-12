Taylor Made – Tyrone McCullagh hails Pete Taylor’s influence ahead of Golden Contract semi finals

Pete Taylor knows how to get the best out of Tyrone McCullagh (14(6)-0) and knows how best to attack all of the Derry fighter’s potential Golden Contract semi finalists.

McCullagh takes part in the biggest fight of his career in just under two weeks’ time, but is in relaxed mood knowing his coach has him covered.

‘White Chocolate’ claims his first pro camp in Dublin is running smooth.

The Golden Contract hopeful points out his Taylor previous means there wasn’t much adapting to be done, indeed he claims his new pro coach knows exactly how to ensure the featherweight goes into his last four match at his peak.

McCullagh spoke to Irish-Boxing.Com about his training camp and how his new team has affected his boxing “I’m feeling great, I’ve had a great camp so far.

“I’ve just relocated down to Dublin with Pete Taylor. I worked with Pete a lot as an amateur and with the Irish team, so Pete knows me and he knows how to get the best out of me. I’m just buzzing at the moment and everything has just gone to plan.

“Camp has gone perfectly and I’m just really looking forward to getting in there on the 21st of February.”

McCullagh knows when and where he will be fighting next – York Hall on the 21st of this month – but doesn’t know who will be in the opposite corner.

Although it provides massive excitement for the fans, the 29-year-old admits the unique fight week draw format isn’t ideal for boxers.

However, he remains relaxed in the knowledge that Taylor has a game plan for every eventuality and will be able to relay how to best beat any of Leigh Wood, Jazza Dickens and Ryan Walsh.

“It is difficult, it is more difficult mentally because you don’t know who you are fighting until fight week, but as far as preparation goes you just have to try and mix your sparring up. You spar with southpaws, orthodox fighters, counter punchers and come forward fighters.

“I leave most of that down to my coach and I have a lot of faith in Pete Taylor. Pete’s knowledge is unbelievable. It’s second to none and he is studying everyone and whoever I draw he knows the game plan and what I will do on the night,” he adds before stressing he isn’t as diligent.

“As far as me studying opponents I don’t really study them that much. I don’t like watching videos, that is down to Pete but i know he will get the tactics spot on.”

Best friend and room-mate of McCullagh, Tyrone McKenna also fights on the February 21st bill and McCullagh spoke of the effect of having Mckenna in camp with him, “It’s brillaint, we havent fought on the same card in over a year and a half now. The first time was Mick Conlan’s homecoming when he fought Jack Catterall and i fought Joe Ham, ever since then we have been doing seperate camps.

“It has been a big help this time that we are going through it together, we are dieting together, sparring together and doing everything together. We are going to be fighting together and we will enjoy a bit of time of after together as well, but it is a big boost having him alongside me.”