ALL Ireland’s U22 semi-finalists received their medals

Three team Ireland European U22 semi-finalist received their medals in Budva yesterday.

Robyn Kelly, Dearbhla Tinnelly and Evelyn Igharo all had bronze draped around their necks at the medal ceremony.

The trio, along with Ireland’s quarter-final competitors, also picked up prize money.

There were concerns that due to a ‘political withdrawal,’ that Clann Naofa BC boxer, Igharo would not be awarded her medal by IBA/EUBC. However, she stood proudly on the podium yesterday and has another European medal to add to her collection.

It was a tournament of mixed fortunes for Ireland. Three medals were secured and a host of fighters, who will be eligible to compete in the continental competition next year, got to gain some international experience. However, there was a degree of upset among the boxing fraternity after a number of fighters had to withdraw from action.

Following a government and Sports Ireland directive the IABA didn’t allow Irish boxers to face opponents from Russia and Belarus in competition due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

That meant captain Kian Hedderman’s tournament was over before it began, while Gavin Rafferty had to pull out after one win and Igharo couldn’t contest her semi-final.

A spokesperson for the IABA told the Independent: “The IABA cannot speak for the decisions of other federations. The IABA’s decision was taken in recognition of the fact that Ireland is a signatory to four successive statements on Russia’s war on Ukraine and international sport.”

Irish U22 and Senior Champion Josefien Betist also picked up a medal, winning bronze fighting as a ‘neutral’.

Team Ireland

48kg Nicole Buckley, St Carthages BC

50kg Chantelle Robinson, Saviours Crystal BC

57kg Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy BC

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa BC

75kg Bethany Doocey, Castlebar BC

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa BC

48kg Padraig Downey, St. John Bosco BC, Antrim

51kg Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

57kg Donagh Keary, Rathfriland BC

60kg Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg James “Shamie” McDonagh, St Paul’s Waterford

67kg Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands

75kg Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands

86kg Kian Hedderman, O.L.O.L BC

Support Staff:

Team Manager, Sean Crowley

Coach: Jay Delaney

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

R&J: Stephen Kelly