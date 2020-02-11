Logo



‘Eddie Hearn is with Katie Taylor’ – Serrano knows the role she was signed to play but plans to go off script

By | on February 11, 2020 |
Amanda Serrano has no qualms as to where Eddie Hearns loyalties lie when it comes to her mega encounter with Katie Taylor.

Both the seven weight world champion and the undisputed lightweight champion of the world are Matchroom aligned and thus count Hearn as their promoter.

However, the Puerto Rican says her relationship with the Essex promoter is more marriage of convenience than anything else.

Serrano points out she is more aligned to long term promoter Lou DiBella and claims her Matchroom and DAZN’s interest is all Katie Taylor related.

As a result she hints she is taking on the house when the pair eventually trade leather in April, suggesting she knows the role she is meant to play whilst arguing it’s not the one she will play.

“Eddie Hearn is definitely with Katie Taylor,” Serrano said.

“I’m only with Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing and DAZN because of the Katie Taylor fight. And I have to thank Katie Taylor for that, because if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have signed all of these fights leading up to this fight.

” At the end of the tunnel, the fight was definitely me versus Katie Taylor.With the Katie Taylor fight, that’s my biggest payday, and when I beat her, like I said, with a rematch there will be negotiations for a bigger payday. After that, there isn’t another female fight that I think will pay much more.”

