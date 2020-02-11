Wasted on an Irish title – Frampton believes McComb Cully should be left to stew

A Gary Cully vs Sean McComb match up would be wasted a Irish title level, according to Carl Frampton.

Both fighters registered impressive performances on the most recent #MTKFightNight and lit up the Ulster Hall at different stages.

Cully took out Joe Fitzpatrick in the first round of their eagerly anticipated Irish lightweight title fight, while McComb took another big step up in his stride by systematically breaking down and stopping Argentine Mauro Maximiliano Godoy.

Amidst all the post fight praise ‘The Public Nuisance’ revealed he was moving down from light welter to lightweight and it instantly prompted a ‘Diva’ link.

There were suggestions the pair should fight for the Kildare man’s Irish title – and with MTK not afraid to pit their stars against each other there were some surmising it may be next.

However, three weight world title hopeful Frampton believes that would be a waste of a potentially world level derby further down the line.

“After announcing that he [Sean McComb] is moving down a division, there was immediately some talk about a fight with Gary Cully, who won the vacant Irish lightweight title with his stoppage win against Joe Fitzpatrick,” Frampton began writing in his well received Sunday Life column.

“But that is a fight that would be wasted if it was to be for the Irish title. It would make more financial sense for both men to go their own individual way towards the world scene and then have a huge fight down the line. A Belfast man against a Dubliner, possibly for a world title, would be massive.

“Incredibly, Cully is even taller than McComb at 6ft 3in and he’s also going to be a handful for anyone at the weight purely because of his dimensions.

“I really rate Cully, he looks very good – and he punches long, so he can generate a lot of power. He also has coach Pete Taylor in his corner which is a big plus.

It’s exciting times for both McComb and Cully and I wouldn’t be surprised if somewhere down the line they can help each other earn a big pay-day.

