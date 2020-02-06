Logo



Dublin duo secure February fight date

By | on February 6, 2020
Both Ryan O’Rourke [1-0] and Paddy Nevin [2-0] have secured fight dates.

The St Michaels Inchicore graduates fight in England later this month.

The Steven O’Rourke trained and managed pair will trade leather in Tauton just outside of Bristol on February 21.

For welterweight O’Rourke it’s straight back into the mix. The 20-year-old debuted as recent as recent as January 30 – beating Qasim Hussain over four rounds in London – and fights just two weeks later.

The young prospect, who is also scheduled to appear in Bolton on March 14, will take on survival specialist Chris Adaway over four rounds.

Nevin had a much longer wait between fights than his stablemate. The heavyweight was last seen in the ring in December of 2018.

The Dubliner will end his year plus sabbatical against a yet to be confirmed opponent.

“On February 21st Ryan O Rourke makes a quick return to the ring following his pro debut win last week in London. Meanwhile Paddy Nevin makes a long awaited return to the ring,” Slater Sports Consultancy confirmed on Twitter.

Meanwhile Vladimir Beljusky, who also consults Slater Sports, is rumoured to have a big fight lined up.

‘The Slovak Rebel’ is said to have agreed to another step up clash details of which will be announced soon.

