Punches Not Pampers – Pierce O’Leary won’t rise to Darragh Foley bait

Pierce O’Leary knows he could respond and say that he’d put Darragh Foley ‘in nappies’ – but is happy to let his fists do the talking

It’s a cheeky response, some might say a Foley-esque move, obviously referring to the fact ‘Super’ has been talking about winning titles since O’Leary, 11 years his junior, was a toddler.

However, the retort was brief and the Queensberry puncher was keen to keep it respectful.

Although he believes their meeting could be a blood and guts fan-friendly affair, the Sheriff Street straight shooter says there is no bad blood with ‘Super’.

“There is no bad blood, he never spoke bad about me, well I never heard him speak bad about me, so there will be no bad blood my end and I’m just looking forward to a good fight,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

‘Big Bang’ faces the toughest test of his career when he fights the very experienced Bondai-based Blanch boxer on the Belfast Brawl – and although one of boxing’s great fight builders, Foley has been respectful to his fellow Dub, he has made noise about how upset he is with Queensberry.

It’s noise that could distract some, although ‘Big Bang’ says he pays no heed.

“I laugh it off. In one ear out the other,” he adds.

“Stuff like that doesn’t bother me. Once I get the win on fight night that’s all that matters to me. All that sells the fight and if he wants to get me more followers by doing all that, no problem.

“I could have been smart and said I’ll put him in nappies but that’s not the route I want to go down. I’ll stay respectful and let my boxing do the talking.”

There is massive interest in the fight despite a lack of a massive promotional push and there are those who think it would have been the ideal bout for O’Leary to come home in, the Queensberry welter included.

“There is a lot of talk about this fight in Dublin. It’s a pity it’s not in Dublin. A fight like this would easily sell out a 6,000-seater arena but we are here in Belfast and I have to get the job done.”

Dublin is a constant topic of conversation when it comes to the exciting 23-year-old. O’Leary seems to want less talk and more action with regard to a capital clash and assures Frank Warren and co he will sell out an arena with the help of his promotional stablemates.

“It has to be close now,” he says.

“I’m getting pissed off with it at this rate. They’ve said Dublin to me. Maybe this one was a little bit too soon for Dublin, maybe It couldn’t be organised. Again we are here and we just have to get the job done. There is no time frame we’ve just been talking about it but I have been putting the pressure on. Look at all the Irish fighters that are signed to Queensberry, so it’s easily a 12,000 seater sell out. It will sell out I can guarantee that and I’ve said that to them many a time. “