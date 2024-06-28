Carl Frampton pushes James McGivern onto the big stage

By Owain Comerford

Belfast native, James McGivern (8-0-0), returns to his hometown this Friday night for his inaugural defense of the BUI Celtic Lightweight Title against Welshman, Rashid Omar (6-0-0) on Queensberry Promotions ‘Belfast Brawl’ card – and is another who can thank Carl Frampton for his place on the card.

The St Georges ABC graduate steps onto the big stage after flirting with the spotlight on and off since turning over, it appears ‘The Jackal’, who sold the idea of promoting Conor Quinn to Frank Warren, gave him push.

McGivern credited his fellow Belfast-man and multiple-time world champion, with arranging his meeting with the Warren’s which resulted in McGivern being assigned to the card.

“This is were you need to be,” McGivern says. “While the small hall shows are important, getting the big steps like this is what its all about.

“Everytime I’ve got near this stage it seems to fall through or something goes wrong. It was like I just at the edge of it and I kept on just missing it. But I feel like I’m ready to grab it now,” he adds before discussing Irish great, Frampton’s involvement.

“I met with Frampton,” the Jason Quigley managed fighter says. “I told him I was very stop start and he suggested he could get me in front of the Warrens. he said ‘You’re a good fighter, I could tell them how good you are’.”

Once the Warrens did their homework it appeared they were interested, with George Warren advising McGivern, he has ‘been inactive, we [Queensberry Promotions] can help that’.

Still “The Natural” feels that the upcoming fight is a ‘trial run’ and he has to prove he is ‘as good as what they’ve heard’ so he can secure a contract with the Frank Warren guided promotional outfit.

McGivern, who’s confident coming into the fight feels like he’s ‘somewhat of an unknown quantity in the professional world’ following with ‘if I show up here, and show what I can do, everyone will go where has this kid been all the time’.

Regarding the title defense, McGivern seems to be chomping at the bit to get out there, being told ‘you’re fighting him’ and responding with ‘right sweet, it is what it is’ epitomising his nickname and mentality leading up to the fight.

When asked about Rashid Omar, McGivern stated ‘I haven’t watched a lot of him, I think he’s rough and tough, I’ll not have to go looking for him from what I’ve heard’ showing outstanding confidence leading up to the fight which will undoubtedly be spurred on by a hometown crowd.

The card, headlined by Pierce O’Leary defending his WBC International Super Lightweight Title will be available to watch exclusively on TNT Sports and kicks off at 6:00pm.

Photo credit Mark Mead