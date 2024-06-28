‘Smash his face in’ – ‘Not an opponent’ – ‘War’ – Brits coming to Belfast to ruin the party

All three title opponents boxing in Belfast tonight have let it be known they are coming to fight.

Conner Kelsall, Jack Turner, and Rashid Omar will brawl on the Belfast brawl sharing the ring with Conor Quinn, Colm Murphy and James McGivern respectively.

The English, Scot, and Welsh boxers have all made it clear they have come to the fight capital of Europe to win , and are all confident they can each play a part in ruining a coming-out party for the locals.

‘King’ Kelsall, who takes on Quinn in the co-main alongside the all-Dublin clash between Pierce O’Leary and Darragh Foley, has been the most vocal.

The 25-year-old English champion and former amateur International told Irish-boxing.com he was ‘going to smash [Quinn’s] face in’.

“I’m going to beat a Queensberry lad on a Queensberry show to win the Commonwealth. That will open doors for me. He is the way of me bettering my life and my future, so I’ve to go through him. I’ve been operating at the English level and they are all tough kids at that level. The last defense I had he’s come back and he’s won two by knock out.”

Turner was adamant to let people know he was in Belfast to collect the Commonwealth silver title and not a paycheck.

The Scot wasn’t one for smack talk and showed Murphy respect, but did state his studying of the University graduate has led to game plans he knows will ensure he gets his hand raised at the SSE tonight.

“People seem to have it in their head that I’m an opponent. That’s far from the truth. I’m here to win. It’s an opportunity I’m grasping with both hands, ” he tells Irish-boxing.com before dismissing the Belfast element.

“You could put a ring in the desert and when I step in there I’m home. Regardless of where that ring is, it’s home.”

Welsh Champion Omar was a little more concise as he simply promised to ‘go to war’ with McGivern.