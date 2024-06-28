Kalib Walshe suffers defeat in European semi-final
Kalib Walshe will return from the European Junior Championships with a bronze medal.
The Wexford flyweight was beaten by Islam Magomedov in Friday afternoon’s semi-final.
Russian Magomedov advances to Sunday’s 50kgs final after claiming a unanimous decision at the Hotel Hills in Sarajevo.
Magomedov claimed cards of 30-27, 29-28×4 to see off a brave Walshe.
Magomedov had the better of the opening verse, where the Russian set the tone for the bout.
Only the Estonian judge at ringside was in favour of Walshe in that opening round.
By the close of the second, Walshe – a five-time Irish champion – was behind 20-19 with three of the judges and the Wexford pugilist was unable to claw back the defict.
Walshe booked a place on the podium thanks to a split decision come-from-behind win over Scotland’s Aaron Sarwar.
Walshe, who was a previous quarter-finalist in the European Schoolboys Championships, is the first of SEVEN Irish boxers in semi-final.
Cassie Henderson, John Donoghue, Kayleigh Byrne, Kaysie Joyce, Eddie Corcoran and Edward Harty will all take to the ring later today.
European Junior Championships in Sarajevo.
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.