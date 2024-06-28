Kalib Walshe suffers defeat in European semi-final

Kalib Walshe will return from the European Junior Championships with a bronze medal.

The Wexford flyweight was beaten by Islam Magomedov in Friday afternoon’s semi-final.

Russian Magomedov advances to Sunday’s 50kgs final after claiming a unanimous decision at the Hotel Hills in Sarajevo.

Magomedov claimed cards of 30-27, 29-28×4 to see off a brave Walshe.

Magomedov had the better of the opening verse, where the Russian set the tone for the bout.

Only the Estonian judge at ringside was in favour of Walshe in that opening round.

By the close of the second, Walshe – a five-time Irish champion – was behind 20-19 with three of the judges and the Wexford pugilist was unable to claw back the defict.

Walshe booked a place on the podium thanks to a split decision come-from-behind win over Scotland’s Aaron Sarwar.

Walshe, who was a previous quarter-finalist in the European Schoolboys Championships, is the first of SEVEN Irish boxers in semi-final.

Cassie Henderson, John Donoghue, Kayleigh Byrne, Kaysie Joyce, Eddie Corcoran and Edward Harty will all take to the ring later today.

European Junior Championships in Sarajevo.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway



Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.