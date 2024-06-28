Cassie Henderson bows out in European Junior semi-final
Cassie Henderson’s hopes of a second European gold were quashed on Friday in Sarajevo.
The Phoenix BC welter was beaten on a unanimous decision by Buse Yazan from Turkey in the European Junior Championships semi-final.
In an often-scrappy contest, it was the Turk adjudged to have done the greater work over their six minutes between the ropes.
Henderon won a European Schools gold last year, beating Gaia Caldarella from Italy in Slovenia.
The Lurgan woman was on her way to the podium this week again thanks to a superb win over Laura Wanda Szydlowska from Poland.
That quarter-final win catapulted Henderson back onto a European podium again, but her aim of a colour upgrade were dashed by Yazan.
Out of the blue corner, Henderson had plenty of guts, but found Yazan a puzzle she just couldn’t solve sufficiently on the day.
With 20 seconds remaining in the second round, Henderson’s headguard came off. It was that sort of a bout for the 2023 European Schools champ.
With Henderson just unable to find a rhythmn, Yazan maintained the eye of the judges and she advances to Sunday’s final.
Her defeat follows that of Kalib Walshe with a further five Irish boxers set for European semi-finals today: John Donoghue, Kayleigh Byrne, Kaysie Joyce, Eddie Corcoran and Edward Harty will all take to the ring later today.
European Junior Championships in Sarajevo.
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.