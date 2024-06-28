Cassie Henderson bows out in European Junior semi-final

Cassie Henderson’s hopes of a second European gold were quashed on Friday in Sarajevo.

The Phoenix BC welter was beaten on a unanimous decision by Buse Yazan from Turkey in the European Junior Championships semi-final.

In an often-scrappy contest, it was the Turk adjudged to have done the greater work over their six minutes between the ropes.

Henderon won a European Schools gold last year, beating Gaia Caldarella from Italy in Slovenia.

The Lurgan woman was on her way to the podium this week again thanks to a superb win over Laura Wanda Szydlowska from Poland.

That quarter-final win catapulted Henderson back onto a European podium again, but her aim of a colour upgrade were dashed by Yazan.

Out of the blue corner, Henderson had plenty of guts, but found Yazan a puzzle she just couldn’t solve sufficiently on the day.

With 20 seconds remaining in the second round, Henderson’s headguard came off. It was that sort of a bout for the 2023 European Schools champ.

With Henderson just unable to find a rhythmn, Yazan maintained the eye of the judges and she advances to Sunday’s final.

Her defeat follows that of Kalib Walshe with a further five Irish boxers set for European semi-finals today: John Donoghue, Kayleigh Byrne, Kaysie Joyce, Eddie Corcoran and Edward Harty will all take to the ring later today.

European Junior Championships in Sarajevo.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway



Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.