John Donoghue to go for gold after stunning semi-final KO

World Junior champion John Donoghue will fight for European Junior gold on Sunday after a stunning KO in Sarajevo.

The Olympic Mullingar welterweight stopped Vasilije Djurdjevic in their semi-final on Friday afternoon.

At the five-star Hotel Hills, Donoghue delivered a five-star performance.

Djurdjevic took two counts under the vicious hands of Donoghue, who was merciless in the second round.

Donoghue laid the foundations with a solid first round and was 10-9 ahead on all five scorecards after the opening two minutes.

Djurdjevic took a count midway through the second and Donoghue went for the throat.

Almost immediately, Donoghue tagged the Serb with a ferocious right hand. As if to serve a stirring reminder, he landed another on the already-dazed Djurdjevic.

Donoghue had the look of a man who sensed blood now. Donoghue unloaded the gun and Djurdjevic was counted a second time.

Soon, his agony was over and Donoghue is off to Sunday’s final in style.

Last December, in Yerevan, Donoghue overcame Ulmasov Khikmatillo from Uzbekistan to win world gold.

He secured European bronze with an excellent final round against William Lovebridge from England on Thursday.

That colour was upgraded against Ulmasov Khikmatillo and now the Mullingar man has his eyes on gold.

Following defeats for both Kalib Walshe and Cassie Henderson, it was a case of third time lucky for Ireland with Donoghue’s win.

Another four Irish boxers set for European semi-finals today: Kayleigh Byrne, Kaysie Joyce, Eddie Corcoran and Edward Harty will all take to the ring.

European Junior Championships in Sarajevo.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway



Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.