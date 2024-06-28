INTRODUCING – Matthew Boreland

It was so good that despite being just an exhibition it was close to being nominated for Fight of the Year.

Matthew Boreland and Karl Sheridan threw down on the Rumble in the Hills card in Donegal in November, threatening to steal a show that hosted a Joe Ward homecoming and a title win for James McGivern .

One-half of that exhibition amateur clash, Matthew Boreland makes the pro transition when he debuts in England this weekend – and does so promising more of the same.

Boreland says his approach will mean he can’t but be in entertaining fights.

“My style is entertainment going forward and constantly putting pressure on my opponent. I can box as well if needed,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“If you’ve seen my exhibition with Karl Sheridan in November then you will know what to expect!”

The Ulster and Intermediate semi-finalist has always been a ‘suited to the pros’ amateur and admits the vest never really fit.

Pro boxing was always the dream and he begins to live it come Saturday.

“I’ve always had a pro style and always wanted to turn over. I feel now is the correct time as pro boxing in Ireland is probably the best it’s been in recent years,” he adds before looking ahead to his debut,.

“I can’t wait it’s something I’ve always dreamt about since I was a kid, now it is become a reality. Really looking forward to getting it all started!”

The fact Ian Gaughran managed ‘Bam Bam’ is bringing a crowd with him when he fights on a Dennis Hobson show in Durham may take away the free-hit element that comes with every debut.

The 25-year-old may be under added pressure to perform, although he isn’t looking at it that way. The Coleraine native just wants to ensure his hand is raised.

“I am looking forward to showing all the stuff I’ve been working on this year, I don’t care what way I win as long as it’s a win. I have a good amount of tickets sold and they’ll be the loudest ones there.”

Boreland looks set to add another name to a super bantamweight division that’s growing in size and has seen a massive increase in interest and excitement levels.

It won’t take too long before he is linked with the likes of Gerard Hughes, Conner Kerr, BUI Celtic champion Ruadhan Farrell and potentially fellow Saturday debutant Myles Casey – and that may suit him because he does hold title ambitions.

“I don’t want to look past any fight, I’ll take every fight as it comes, but my long term goal all being well would be to become Irish, Commonwealth and British Champion.”

The IGB boxer would love any possible title fight to play out in his hometown and on the pitch of his local side, Coleraine.

It seems they have already got behind him and having the backing of a football team is never a bad thing in the world of boxing.

“I’ve been a Coleraine fan since I was young and now I have them backing me which is something I never imagined would happen. Everyone in Coleraine is a tight community and supports each other fully which is great to see and will really show when im fighting. Dreaming of a fight in the Coleraine showgrounds in due time.”