Excited Tiernan Bradley reveals title plans ahead of DAZN debut

Tiernan Bradley is one they’ve always said has a style made for the cameras.

The problem up to this point is he hasn’t a camera to fight in front of.

Starting this weekend that changes as he goes to work live on DAZN.

Bradley, who fights Ronan Nahuel Sanchez in Coventry, looks set to be one of the main beneficiaries of GBM’s DAZN link-up.

“The DAZN element is definitely exciting,” he comments when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve wanted a platform for a long time now I have it.”

The 27-year-old now also has promotional backing via GBM and with Scott Welch as a coach and a solid base in Brighton he now feels, he has all the ingredients to go on and fulfill his potential.

“Absolutely, I’ve all the elements to succeed now. The title plans are very close. What every fighter wants is a good team behind you.

“I’ve got plenty of momentum. From here on in five fights a year at minimum, that’s the plan.”

There has been a lot of talk about Bradley and Irish title fights of late. The Omagh boxer says he has title plans but beyond domestic level, although he’d be happy to fight any Irish fighters around the weight for it.

“A fight in Ireland is a big plan for me and Kieran,” he says addressing Galway summer rumours.

“Currently we are looking at other titles than the Irish. It doesn’t matter if it’s against an Irish or English opponent it will be the same outcome me with a belt wrapped around my waist.”

Bradley’s younger brother, Calum Bradley has confirmed he will make his ring return over the coming months, and the older sibling says he comes back a better fighter.

“I can’t wait to see the changes he has made to his boxing. He’s faster stronger and fitter than ever with a little maturity to his game he’s going to go far.”