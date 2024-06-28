Kieran Molloy shares BIG Galway show details

Kieran Molloy is coming home this summer and not for a holiday.

The Galway native tells Irish-boxing.com he has some serious business to attend to in his home county later in the summer.

The EU Games medal winner says he will fight for a title in front of a sold-out stadium in August.

Molloy, who sold out a show in Salthill last year, has been talking about a Galway return since last year and noise in that regard increased in volume when he teamed up with GBM.

Indeed, speaking after his GBM debut new promoter Izzy Asif said it was all systems go Galway and a June fight night.

Worries with regard Galway arose when it was confirmed Molloy would fight in Coventry this weekend.

However, he assures it a homecoming is still on the cards and it will be BIG.

“We’re planning a stadium show in Galway for late August or early September and for a title fight,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

If GBM’s willingness to promote in Ireland isn’t easing worries with regard to the new promotional outfit’s ability to create a path for Molloy to fulfill his massive potential, their DAZN deal should help.

The hard-working but relatively new-to-the-scene promoters have teamed up with the streaming platform Matchroom are aligned with.

The Angel Fernandez trained welterweight title hopeful is delighted with the move and is aware it can help his career.

“It’s huge,” he adds. “For GBM to have signed a deal with DAZN, fights going forward will be on a global platform, which will help grow the fighters and also help us with commercial deals.”

For Galway to happen, Molloy who came a war last time out, will have to secure victory in xx this weekend.

He faces Matthew King on a card that also hosts a fight for Tiernan Bradley.

“I’m going to go in there and do what I do best,” he says. And that’s win. Make sure to tune in. My name will be in that welterweight mix by the end of the year.”

Reflecting on his highly entertaining get up off the floor win over xx last time out the 25-year-old took a positive outlook.

The 25-year-old feels he proved he has the heart to come through adversity and was delighted to have ticked that box.”It was a fight I needed last time out, shook off some rust and was tested against a tough Mexican opponent who came to win. I had a couple of issues in training camp but it was good to pull through an exciting fight and I answered a few questions of myself when I was faced with adversity for the first time as a pro,” he continues.

“I’ve been working hard to improve on my last performance, I can do much better than I showed on that night but sometimes you just have those days. I’ve prepared better for this fight on Saturday in camp.”

There were immediate rematch calls, with suggestions xx might be an ideal Galway dance partner, but Team Molloy don’t see that as the case.

“No rematch was discussed as it does nothing for my career and also I still thought I won every round bar the round 6. I think people were just more surprised than anything.”