No botched just bigger – Kevin Cronin plans to bring title fight to Kerry

Kevin Cronin’s Kerry plans are not scrapped they just got bigger!

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ was set to fight in his kingdom on August 10 but trades leather in Liverpool this weekend instead.

The BUI Celtic and Irish title challenger assures the ‘spanner’ thrown into the works will just delay not derail Conlan Boxing’s Killarney plot and certainly won’t have a negative impact on the 28-year-old’s progression.

In fact, according to Cronin, the wait will afford him the chance to make his homecoming even bigger and he plans to return to headline in his native county as a champion.

“Kerry was looking set for August 10th in Killarney but there was a spanner thrown in the works that will delay it a few months, but it’s not gonna affect my career.,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“There’s plenty of big cards coming up and plenty of big fights around the world at 168, it just means we will be coming back with a bigger fight and a bigger title.”

Any Kerry disappointment was offset by the fact, the Michael Conlan managed super middleweight was handed a DAZN opportunity.

Cronin faces Serhii Ksendzov on Conlan Boxing’s Liverpool debut at the Olympia on Saturday night.

It’s a bigger stage than a fighter, who in fairness has a sizable profile, is used to but one he believes he is made for.

“I’m buzzing to be out on such a platform. To be honest it feels more normal to me going into this week, I feel it’s where I belong and where I will perform.”

Ironically, Cronin believes the extra spotlight will release any pressure and he predicts he will show his real potential in Liverpool. The Kerry boxer also indicates there is a sense of ease in the knowledge he will be handed big opportunities by Conlan Boxing if he keeps winning.

“Up to now, I was forcing every performance to try to get an opportunity on such a stage whereas now I can go in and enjoy it, and do what I’ve been working on. I’m always chasing perfection, we’ve tweaked a few bits this camp, as I said I feel this is the stage where I belong so tune in to DAZN on Saturday night and you’ll see how good of a performance I’ll put on in front of the big cameras. I’m a whole different animal now, I’m flowing with confidence and I’ve a team that can deliver on the opportunities,” he adds before predicting he will play his part in a big weekend in Kerry sport.

“I’m continuing to give the Kerry people some huge nights to tune into in the boxing world, it’s a huge weekend for Kerry sports, and no doubt they’ll all be tuned in their sitting rooms and local bars in between all the games. It’s great to see such a buzz around my career locally, crazy really…….Although, ye ain’t seen nothing yet!!”

Cronin’s BUI Celtic and Irish title rival, Jamie Morrissey will fight on the same card on Saturday, a clever play by Conlan Boxing to build the trilogy fight.

Although, Cronin doesn’t want to look past securing an eight-career victory on the Conlan Boxing card.

“I think both of us on the card is picking up a lot of interest. It has everyone curious about the trilogy. My answer to any Jamie questions is ‘I have an opponent to beat on Saturday night’. I ain’t looking past him. My eyes right now are completely on beating him and looking exceptional doing it. I can’t be sidetracked by any of the trilogy talks yet. I’ve a job to do first.”