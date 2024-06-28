Points deductions fatal as Eddie Corcoran exits European Juniors in semi-final

Two deducted points proved utterly fatal as Eddie Corcoran was left to settle for bronze at the European Junior Championships in Sarajevo.

The Olympic Mullingar man was beaten by Iman Magomedov from Russia in a 52kgs semi-final on Friday.

Corcoran had a point taken off in the second and third rounds, leaving Magomedov a firm victor.

The Russian goes into the light-bantam final with 30-25×3 and 29-26×2 cards in his favour.

On Thursday, a fleet-footed Corcoran overcame Nearchos-Petros Konstantinoudis from Greece in a one-sided quarter-final.

That win over Konstantinoudis earned Corcoran at least a bronze.

Corcoran and Konstantinoudis traded evenly in the opening round of their semi-final with two judges, those from Poland and Croatia scoring for the Irish puncher.

However, the initiative was handed to Konstantinoudis when Corcoran was deducted a point in the second round. Early in the third, disaster struck when the referee instructed that another be removed from his tally.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway



Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.