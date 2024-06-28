Points deductions fatal as Eddie Corcoran exits European Juniors in semi-final
Two deducted points proved utterly fatal as Eddie Corcoran was left to settle for bronze at the European Junior Championships in Sarajevo.
The Olympic Mullingar man was beaten by Iman Magomedov from Russia in a 52kgs semi-final on Friday.
Corcoran had a point taken off in the second and third rounds, leaving Magomedov a firm victor.
The Russian goes into the light-bantam final with 30-25×3 and 29-26×2 cards in his favour.
On Thursday, a fleet-footed Corcoran overcame Nearchos-Petros Konstantinoudis from Greece in a one-sided quarter-final.
That win over Konstantinoudis earned Corcoran at least a bronze.
Corcoran and Konstantinoudis traded evenly in the opening round of their semi-final with two judges, those from Poland and Croatia scoring for the Irish puncher.
However, the initiative was handed to Konstantinoudis when Corcoran was deducted a point in the second round. Early in the third, disaster struck when the referee instructed that another be removed from his tally.
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.