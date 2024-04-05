Big Fraze Big on Kieran Molloy

Big Fraze is big on Kieran Molloy.

Frazer Clake trains alongside the Galway native at Loughborough under the same coach, Angel Fernandez and has been suitably impressed with he has seen from the EU Championship medal winner.

The British heavyweight, who went to war with Fabio Wardley over Easter weekend, is a fan of Molloy’s dedication, entertaining style and his pulling power.

The popular Connacht native is a star in the making according to the Olympic medal winner and he told Molloy’s new team GBM as much recently.

” [He’s an] International boxer, really good undefeated pro. Not just that he has the right mindset, he aggressive, strong, exciting,” said Clarke.

“I’m glad he has come with you guys because I think it will give him a chance to bring his Irish fans over to England and you’ll be able to go over to Ireland. This guy has a following and he warrants that following because he’s exciting.

“He has a really big future, he just needs to be taken in the right direction, given the right fights, and kept busy. I’m really excited for him.”

Molloy will fight under the GMB banner for the first time on April 20 in Rotherham on the same bill as Tyrone’s Tiernan Bradley.

Speaking about his promotional switch the former Conlan Boxing and Top Rank man said:

“I want to be the best in the world and that’s why I’m in this. You’ve got to have that mindset, you’ve got to want to be the best or someone will be. Big shows ahead and I’m sure he’s going to go to the top.”

The Oughterard BC graduate wants to get running on that path to the top. The EU Championship medal winner wants a European title next year and a world title within two years at the very latest.

“The next two years I want to be up there challenging for world titles maybe even a year and a half. I definitely want to move up the ladder with each fight now, maybe fight for the European title next year or by the end of the his year, we’ll see.

“I want to keep on progressing, new challenges, new fighters, fighters that are coming to win. I think that’s where you’ll see the best of me.”