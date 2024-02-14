Anthony Crolla praises ‘gifted’ Mayo prospect

Anthony Crolla has been sprinkling some stardust on the Mayo fighter he believes has star potential.

The popular Manc has been working on transitioning the 20-year-old Eoghan Lavin from the amateur to the pro ranks over the past number of months.

The former world champion and student of Gallagher’s Gym has been impressed by the new Queensberry signing, pointing out he is already at home in the Manchester gym

‘Million Dollar’ says Lavin comes with power, is technically gifted, and possesses solid fundamentals, so has just been working on adding a few extras as they prepare for what is rumoured to be a TV debut.

“It’s a close-knit team at our gym, and Eoghan has hit the ground running and fits in perfectly,” Crolla told Irish-boxing.com when discussing the light middleweight.

“He is a very exciting talent, and there are things I am seeing in the gym that I know I can add to his game to see exciting improvements.

“Technically he is very gifted, he has great fundamentals – great balance, fantastic lead hand and he’s still only maturing.”

Speaking on the coaching link-up David McGinley, who manages Lavin alongside Anthony Joshua and 258 Management says it will propel the Mayo man toward the top end of boxing.

“Personally I am really excited to see Eoghan develop under Crolla in Manchester. Anthony is building an exciting stable of boxers and I think his gym will be soon be regarded as one of the most in demand gym’s in the UK, in next 12-18 months. Training in that environment will only be a positive for Eoghan’s development towards world honours.”