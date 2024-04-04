Massive Upset – Sean McComb Promises to be a Public Nuisance on Massive Haney -Garcia Card

Sean McComb has promised a massive upset on a massive Golden Boy card.

The Belfast light welter faces undefeated, top 8 world title contender Arnold Barboza Jr on the undercard of a massive fight between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia on April 20.

‘The Public Nuisance’ goes in the New York hosted bout promising to make a nuisance of himself and says he will upset the American to put himself in world title contention.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and now it’s here, I plan to grab it with both hands,” said McComb.

“Arnold is a great fighter – but so am I. It’s going to be a great fight. Thanks to Golden boy and my manager Lee Eaton for making it happen. April 20th I promise you’ll see the upset!”

“Every training session and every trial and tribulation has paved the path for this moment,” said Arnold Barnoza, Jr. “I train like the challenger that I am but I fight like the Champion that I will become. Tune in April 20th on DAZN.”

The Barclays Centre clash is huge news for the Belfast fighter and a massive opportunity. If he was to beat the 32-year-old American on such a card it would be one of the biggest and highest-profile wins in recent times.

Barboza is undefeated in 29 fights and has some good names on his record. He won the WBO Intercontinental title in early 2023 but was out for 11 months post that win, coming back against Xolisani Ndongeni in January.

After a defeat to Gavin Gwynne stalled his fast start McComb has gotten his career back on track. Now courtesy of a seven-fight winning streak and a WBO European title win against Sam Maxwell last time out the 31-year-old finds himself on the very of announcing a world title eliminator.

April 20th seems like late notice but the Pete Taylor-trained fighter has been expecting fight news and has been in camp for some time already.