Marley Out – Hession Progresses – Mixed Fortunes for Ireland in European Championships

There were mixed fortunes for Team Ireland on Day One of the European Championships.

Featherweight Adam Hession and Heavyweight Jack Marley were both in action not long after the Opening Ceremony in Belgrade and had differing results.

Hession took victory in the first fight of the prestigious tournament, defeating Giorgi Kapanadze on points.

The Sligo fighter got Ireland off to a perfect start with a unanimous win over the Georgian and returns to European action on Sunday.

Monkstown’s Marley couldn’t quite make it a perfect opening day as he exited the tournament at the first stage.

The Olympian and European Games medal winner was handed a tough start against 6-0 pro Victor Schelstraete and lost a competitive fight.

The 28-year-old Belgian got the nod via split decision.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin