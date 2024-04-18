Marley Out – Hession Progresses – Mixed Fortunes for Ireland in European Championships
There were mixed fortunes for Team Ireland on Day One of the European Championships.
Featherweight Adam Hession and Heavyweight Jack Marley were both in action not long after the Opening Ceremony in Belgrade and had differing results.
Hession took victory in the first fight of the prestigious tournament, defeating Giorgi Kapanadze on points.
The Sligo fighter got Ireland off to a perfect start with a unanimous win over the Georgian and returns to European action on Sunday.
Monkstown’s Marley couldn’t quite make it a perfect opening day as he exited the tournament at the first stage.
The Olympian and European Games medal winner was handed a tough start against 6-0 pro Victor Schelstraete and lost a competitive fight.
The 28-year-old Belgian got the nod via split decision.
Team
50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast
60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin
66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon
51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway
63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim
71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin