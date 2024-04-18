European Championships – Ricky Nesbitt Flies the Flag on Friday

Flyweight Ricky Nesbitt flies the flag for Ireland on Day 2 of the European Championships.

The Holy Family Drogheda boxer is the only Irish fighter in action on a relatively quiet Friday in Serbia.

Ireland’s 51kg representative makes his debut at the tournament in Friday’s preliminaries. The World University Games medal winner faces Turkey’s Samet Gumus.

Nesbitt is in action in Bout 1 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, beginning at 2pm, Irish time.

Ireland’s had a mixed opening day in the tournament with featherweight Adam Hession defeating Georgia’s Giorgi Kapanadze and heavyweight Jack Marley suffering defeat to Belgian Victor Schelstraete, a 2021 World bronze medalist and current 6-0 pro, after a review.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin