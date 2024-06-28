Kayleigh Byrne bows out with bronze after semi-final loss

Kayleigh Byrne became the latest Irish boxer to suffer semi-final agony at the European Junior Championships.

The Gorey featherweight will leave Sarajevo with a bronze medal following a UD defeat to eye-catching Romanian Mirela Elisa Cojocaru.

Byrne caused a stir when beating the fancied Bosnia & Herzegovina fighter Asika Turkovic to bag bronze and a spot on the continental podium.

However, Byrne came unstuck in her semi-final.

Cojocaru held the aces in a battle of wits on Friday.

There could be little complaints from Byrne as Cojocaru was given the decisive nod from the judges.

Byrne along with Kalib Walshe, Cassie Henderson and Eddie Corcoran will exit with bronze while John Donoghue fights for gold on Sunday.

Kaysie Joyce and Edward Harty have still to take to the ring in semi-finals.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway



Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.