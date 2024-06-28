Kayleigh Byrne bows out with bronze after semi-final loss
Kayleigh Byrne became the latest Irish boxer to suffer semi-final agony at the European Junior Championships.
The Gorey featherweight will leave Sarajevo with a bronze medal following a UD defeat to eye-catching Romanian Mirela Elisa Cojocaru.
Byrne caused a stir when beating the fancied Bosnia & Herzegovina fighter Asika Turkovic to bag bronze and a spot on the continental podium.
However, Byrne came unstuck in her semi-final.
Cojocaru held the aces in a battle of wits on Friday.
There could be little complaints from Byrne as Cojocaru was given the decisive nod from the judges.
Byrne along with Kalib Walshe, Cassie Henderson and Eddie Corcoran will exit with bronze while John Donoghue fights for gold on Sunday.
Kaysie Joyce and Edward Harty have still to take to the ring in semi-finals.
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.