Star on the Rise Senan Kelly Plots Declan Geraghty Downfall

Senan Kelly plans to accelerate his impressive rise by stopping Declan Geraghty in the National Stadium on Saturday night.

The Leixlip native was the story of 2024 outside of Irish boxing’s star men, courtesy of BUI Celtic and Irish title wins.

The 29-year-old now has the chance to build on a brilliant year and level up further on the Night of Champions bill.

Beat Geraghty live on DAZN and Kelly will be well within his rights to explore a European journey.

Victory certainly isn’t guaranteed in a fight promoter Jay Byrne has billed as a ‘true 50-50’.

Still, Kelly approaches it like he has any other, targeting a stoppage.

“I always look for a stoppage. It won’t be any different this time around,” the champion tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It will probably be in the later rounds this time, but expect it.”

The boxer who defeated Matthew Tyndall to claim the Irish title isn’t looking beyond Geraghty; the knockout prediction is one he makes before every fight.

However, he is keen to see the back of the 34-year-old as it will mean a break from southpaws.

“It’s my third champ for this fight, so it was about drilling the same things over and over,” he adds, referring to the fact that the fight has been made and fell through twice before.

“I’m sick of southpaws, so I’m just looking to get this one out of the way.”

Considering he cut a frustrated inactive figure for so long, his recent run and the fact he tops a DAZN broadcast bill is massive for Kelly.

Indeed, the magnitude of the occasion is almost enough to get the always clam and chilled talent excited.

“Last time I fought here was on Paddy Donovan’s undercard. I was fairly low down on the card and here I am headlining on DAZN.”