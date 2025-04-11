‘He Won’t Be Beating Me’ – Oisin Treacy Ready for Eratic Opponent

Octavian Gratii is a potential early career banana skin, but Oisin Treacy is adamant he is not for slipping.

The Bray prospect takes on the well-travelled away corner fighter in the National Stadium on Saturday night’s Night of Champions card.

Gratti has a schizophrenic approach to the sport, switching from survival specialist to genuine threat depending on his mood.

Treacy is aware that’s the case but isn’t worried, telling Irish-boxing.com he’ll have his hand raised at the National Stadium regardless.

“He’s an interesting fighter,” Treacy says.

“I don’t think you know what type of Gratti you get on any given night. He came all guns blazing against Graham McCormack, and we saw him on Jay’s shows box off the back foot. You don’t know what Gratti you’ll get on the night, but whatever Gratti it is won’t be good enough to beat me. He can come and have a go all he wants. he can box, fight, do whatever he likes, he won’t be beating me on Saturday.”

It is a good test for the early days entertainer and one that comes just in time for the arrival of the DAZN cameras.

The added spotlight adds to the occassion – and if the DAZN JB – Promotions link up becomes long term, it’s one he feels will greatly benefit his career.

“No matter who it is, where it is, or how many people are watching I will always try and put on my best performance but knowing it’s on DAZN and all eyes are on us that gives me that little extra kick,” he adds.

“Hopefully, this is the start of it. Get all eyes back on Irish boxing, and I can build a good career for myself. I’ve been doing it since I’m five. I have put everything into it and hopefully I can really make something of it. I feel I am made for this. Saturday night will be another step in the right direction, and go from there.”