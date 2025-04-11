Paul Loonam Predicts Breakout Moment

Paul Loonam says he’ll show the Irish boxing public what the hype is about on Saturday night.

Offally’s only pro fighter challenges for a first career title when he takes on Myles Casey for the vacant BUI Celtic super bantamweight title.

It’s an early step up for the Unit 3 prospect but one he believes he is ready for.

In fact, the European underage medal winner says he will look so good against the European Games medalist his performance will be of the breakout kind.

“You can expect a breakout moment from me on Saturday,” he said.

“This is the moment I believe I’ll shine. Big respect to Myles for taking the fight. It was offered to him back in November and he turned it down. He initially said he’d fight anyone, then he said he wanted a fight in between, he didn’t get that fight, and hats off to him, he took this fight,” he continues, throwing a very polite dig the way of his Limerick opponent.

Loonam had been vocal about wanting to jump straight in at the deep end when he first turned over. However, his team put the brakes on and were happy for him to do some learning first.

The reigns come off on Saturday night and a fighter many are excited about and the boxer says he’s ready to gallop.

“It’s great to be able to showcase my skills live on DAZN and you can expect the best Paul Loonam.”